Dieselgate MEPs unhappy with 'hopeless' commission

Just like other public officials, members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the dieselgate scandal sometimes forget their microphones are still on.
On Tuesday (21 June), centre-right MEP Krisjanis Karins could be heard calling the four witnesses representing the European Commission “completely incompetent”, while liberal MEP Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy was later heard muttering “hopeless, hopeless”.
It was the first time that representatives of the European Commission, ...
