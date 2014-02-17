'Baltic candidate' challenges Juncker for EU top job

Conservative parties in the three Baltic states are supporting former Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis to take the pole position for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) in the EU elections.

Speaking to EUobserver on Saturday (15 February), Dombrovskis said he decided to put his name forward as the EPP top candidate because he believes "there is something from my work experience as a prime minister of Latvia which can be useful also at a European level."

