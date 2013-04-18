Kosovo-Serbia talks fail to reach a deal, again

Talks on resolving future Kosovo-Serbia relations and their EU accession prospects are set to go the wire after an extraordinary meeting in Brussels broke up without agreement on Wednesday (17 April).

The dialogue between Serbian PM Ivica Dacic and his Kosovo counterpart Hashim Thaci has come unstuck over the degree of autonomy to be awarded to ethnic Serb enclaves in Kosovo.

Dacic wants them to have their own parliament, courts and police force.

But Thaci, as well as the ...