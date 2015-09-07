Ad
Cameron would like to use his government's position to campaign for taying in the EU (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron faces rebellion over referendum rules

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK prime minister David Cameron is braced for a rebellion from eurosceptic Tory MPs, as his government’s amendments to the EU referendum bill are challenged in the first sitting of the House of Commons after the summer break on Monday.

At least 40 backbench tories are unhappy with tweaks and want ministers to stop talking about EU membership in the four-week run-up to the vote.

Cameron already offered concessions last week, including backing down over its attempt to abolish the s...

