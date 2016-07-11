Slovak president: Europeans are like spoilt children

The Brexit vote is a slap in the face to Europeans who are acting like "spoilt children", Slovak president Andrej Kiska has said.

Europeans are like "children who grew up with plenty of expensive toys" and "they take for granted" what they obtained by being in the EU, Kiska told a small group of journalists in Brussels on Thursday (7 July).

Before they join the EU, people are "ready to do everything they are asked", but when they are in the EU, they are "bored and not interested"...