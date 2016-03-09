The EU in Limbo

“They say there’s enough religion in the world to make men hate each other, but not enough to make them love,” says Louis Cyphre, the devilish character played by Robert de Niro in the 1987 thriller Angel Heart.

Substitute “religion” with “EU” and you get to the heart of the predicament the European Union faces.

The EU interferes just enough in national affairs to make large numbers of Europeans loathe it and not enough to make its supporters love it. So it remains stuck in limbo...