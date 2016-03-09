Ad
The battle cry "less Europe" is unlikely to win supporters in Brussels, but it could be the best way forward (Photo: European Parliament)

The EU in Limbo

by Gareth Harding, Brussels,

“They say there’s enough religion in the world to make men hate each other, but not enough to make them love,” says Louis Cyphre, the devilish character played by Robert de Niro in the 1987 thriller Angel Heart.

Substitute “religion” with “EU” and you get to the heart of the predicament the European Union faces.

The EU interferes just enough in national affairs to make large numbers of Europeans loathe it and not enough to make its supporters love it. So it remains stuck in limbo...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

