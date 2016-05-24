Ad
euobserver
Poland's prime minister and the European commission's vice president spoke of a constructive dialogue. (Photo: Kancelaria Premiera)

Poland vows solution to judicial crisis

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo has said that she has found ways to end the country’s judicial crisis, in a move that has stopped the European Commission from publishing a critical report rule of law in the country.

"We agreed that Poland must solve the dispute on its own," she said at a press conference after meeting with a the commission's vice-president, Frans Timmermans, in Warsaw on Tuesday (24 May).

The Polish government’s attempt to reform the constitutional tribunal ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU ready to step up Polish monitoring
EU and Poland in last minute talks on rule of law
Poland's prime minister and the European commission's vice president spoke of a constructive dialogue. (Photo: Kancelaria Premiera)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections