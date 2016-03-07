Turkey's PM plays hardball at EU summit

Turkey's prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has upped the stakes at the EU summit on stemming migration flows by announcing a new surprise plan.
The plan was presented to EU leaders over lunch and will be discussed again at dinner, after an EU-only meeting where leaders will try to agree on a common position.
Details are sparse, but a Turkish government spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (7 March) that Davutoglu wants to talk about issues such as Turkey joining the EU a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
