Turkey's PM plays hardball at EU summit

Turkey's prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has upped the stakes at the EU summit on stemming migration flows by announcing a new surprise plan.

The plan was presented to EU leaders over lunch and will be discussed again at dinner, after an EU-only meeting where leaders will try to agree on a common position.

Details are sparse, but a Turkish government spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (7 March) that Davutoglu wants to talk about issues such as Turkey joining the EU a...