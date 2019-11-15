Corruption in the Balkans: the elephant in the room

Over the years, both real and perceived levels of corruption in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia have remained high.
Corruption is still perceived as one the most important problems with which these countries are faced.
On the occasion of the EU justice and home affairs ministerial forum with the countries in the region to be held next week (18-19 November) it is, therefore, fitting to step back and look at what measures have been taken, or...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Marin Mrčela, president of the Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe (Greco).
Marin Mrčela, president of the Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe (Greco).