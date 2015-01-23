HIV sweeps across eastern Europe amid economic crisis

HIV is spreading at a dangerous rate in nations around the Black Sea, passing a record 100,000 new cases yearly.



Hotspots for the HIV rise are Ukraine and Russia - two countries facing economic crisis and armed conflict, factors which could provoke a further surge in the virus.

Smaller countries in the region are also recording rises in the numbers, with decade-highs registered in Bulgaria, Armenia, Belarus and Turkey.

Meanwhile Georgia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Romania and Ukrain...