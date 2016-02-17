EU leaders haggle over UK issues in final push

EU leaders are preparing for a final push in the negotiations on the UK's renegotiation of its EU membership as fine tuning on cutting benefits for EU workers and eurozone governance remain the main sticking points.

EU leaders will gather on Thursday (17 February) afternoon in Brussels to kick off the meeting from which British prime minister David Cameron hopes to produce a deal for the UK that would enable him to put the UK's EU membership to a referendum by June.

"The intentio...