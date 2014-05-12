Hollande warns voters not to fall for anti-EU rhetoric

French President François Hollande intervened in the EU election campaign Friday (9 May) criticising anti-EU rhetoric as anachronistic and financially ruinous.

In a piece for left-leaning daily Le Monde, Hollande targets the far-right National Front – set to emerge top in the 25 May EU vote – although he never explicitly mentions the party or its leader Marine Le Pen.



He warned against those who "speculate on disappointment, play on discouragement by stirring up fear" and says leavi...