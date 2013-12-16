Ad
Tirana: EU ministers decided in 2010 to lift visa requirements for citizens of Albania (Photo: lassi.kurkijarvi)

Albania deserves EU candidate status

by Kate Holman, Brussels,

On a recent BBC Today programme, the presenters found it hard to contain their astonishment that a country – Ukraine – might still be attracted to the EU. But it is not an isolated case. There is another country, closer to home, where 87 percent of the population want membership, and are ready to make huge efforts to obtain it: Albania.

This week, EU leaders will decide whether to grant the country candidate status following the European Commission’s positive recommendation in October....

