Bulgaria charges ex-PM amid EU pressure on justice system

Bulgaria's former prime minister has been charged with losing classified documents during his term, a move he called "politically motivated" as the European Commission is due to release a report on the country's progress in shaping up its judiciary and fight against fraud and corruption.
According to Bulgarian prosecutors, Mr Stanishev allegedly lost seven confidential reports while he was a prime minister, including Nato files and a national security report on organised crime.
He...
