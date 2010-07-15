Ad
euobserver
Sofia is under EU pressure to show muscle in the fight against fraud, organised crime and corruption (Photo: sludgegulper)

Bulgaria charges ex-PM amid EU pressure on justice system

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Bulgaria's former prime minister has been charged with losing classified documents during his term, a move he called "politically motivated" as the European Commission is due to release a report on the country's progress in shaping up its judiciary and fight against fraud and corruption.

According to Bulgarian prosecutors, Mr Stanishev allegedly lost seven confidential reports while he was a prime minister, including Nato files and a national security report on organised crime.

He...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Sofia is under EU pressure to show muscle in the fight against fraud, organised crime and corruption (Photo: sludgegulper)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections