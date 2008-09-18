Ad
Christian faith still has a strong influence in Europe (Photo: EUobserver)

Europeans keep faith out of politics

by Phiippa Runner, Brussels,

Europeans remain strongly religious but like to keep faith out of politics while cultivating an open mind to various forms of spirituality, according to a new survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

Seventy four percent of people in Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Austria, Poland and Switzerland said they were "religious." Italy (89%) and Poland (87%) topped the German NGO's "Religion Monitor" chart, with France at the lower end on 54 percent.

More than half of Europeans regularly ...

