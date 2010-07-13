EU to get 'judicial oversight' on human rights

EU laws will in a few years' time be subject to legal challenges in the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights, under an "independent oversight" mechanism made possible by the Lisbon Treaty, a representative of the pan-European body said in an interview.



"For the first time in history, the EU will be subject to an external independent judicial oversight, and will be scrutinised in the same way as any other of the 47 member countries when it comes to the respect of human rights," ...