Ad
euobserver
The Dieselgate committee seats of Ukip and National Front MEPs remained empty several times (Photo: European Parliament)

Eurosceptic MEPs often skip Dieselgate committee

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Although the European Parliament's Dieselgate inquiry provides ample opportunity to show the shortcomings of European integration in practice, eurosceptic MEPs have largely skipped the first seven hearings.

In contrast, members of the Green and Liberal groups are showing up in larger numbers than officially necessary.

The committee is investigating if the European institutions and member states should have done more to prevent the Volkswagen emissions scandal from happening.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateEU Political

Related articles

EP Dieselgate committee packed with opponents
The Dieselgate committee seats of Ukip and National Front MEPs remained empty several times (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

DieselgateEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections