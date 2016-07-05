Eurosceptic MEPs often skip Dieselgate committee

Although the European Parliament's Dieselgate inquiry provides ample opportunity to show the shortcomings of European integration in practice, eurosceptic MEPs have largely skipped the first seven hearings.
In contrast, members of the Green and Liberal groups are showing up in larger numbers than officially necessary.
The committee is investigating if the European institutions and member states should have done more to prevent the Volkswagen emissions scandal from happening.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here