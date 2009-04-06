Brown backs Blair for EU president job

Tony Blair has renewed his campaign to become the first president of Europe and has received backing from UK leader Gordon Brown.

According to a report in the Sunday Independent, Mr Brown is prepared to back his predecessor and great political rival for the new post - foreseen under the EU's planned Lisbon Treaty - in order to have Britain holding a key role in the "new world order."

"He [Brown] will have to swallow hard to sit down in meetings once again with Blair. But he accept...