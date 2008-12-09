Ad
euobserver
Alexander of Macedon - often finds himself dragged into the name dispute (Photo: Wikipedia)

Macedonia name dispute 'holds hostage' EU credibility

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Macedonia is ready to start accession talks with the EU and the fact that a 17-year-old dispute with Greece over its name is hindering the process harms not just Skopje, but the EU's credibility as well, Macedonian foreign minister Antonio Milososki has said.

This name issue has been "misused by one EU member country," and this fact is "to a certain extent taking hostage the credibility of the EU" when it comes to establishing and promoting objective membership criteria, Mr Milososki to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Athens and Skopje in UN court over name dispute
EU hopes Greek-Macedonian name dispute could end soon
Alexander of Macedon - often finds himself dragged into the name dispute (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections