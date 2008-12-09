Macedonia name dispute 'holds hostage' EU credibility

Macedonia is ready to start accession talks with the EU and the fact that a 17-year-old dispute with Greece over its name is hindering the process harms not just Skopje, but the EU's credibility as well, Macedonian foreign minister Antonio Milososki has said.

This name issue has been "misused by one EU member country," and this fact is "to a certain extent taking hostage the credibility of the EU" when it comes to establishing and promoting objective membership criteria, Mr Milososki to...