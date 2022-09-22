How Europe helped normalise Georgia Meloni

Georgia Meloni was 19 and speaking to French TV when she praised Italian dictator and Hitler-ally Benito Mussolini.
Back then the likely next prime minister of Italy was dressed all in black and flanked by burly men.
Twenty-six years later things look very different. Meloni favours bright white pant suits and presses the flesh with European dignitaries. The normalisation of the neo...
