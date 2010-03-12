Ad
Boarding schools for underpriveleged children would be acceptable, but not for Roma children alone (Photo: Amnesty International)

Brussels cautions Slovakia over boarding schools for Roma

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned that proposals to setting-up boarding schools for Roma children in Slovakia - floated by the country's top politician - should not lead to further segregation of an already marginalised ethnic group.

Earlier this week (8 March), Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his intention to create a programme that would "gradually put as many Roma children as possible into boarding schools and gradually separate them from the life they live in the settle...

