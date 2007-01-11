Ad
Outgoing president Borrell (l) meets likely incoming president Poettering (r) (Photo: epp-ed.eu)

Changing of the guard in the European Parliament

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Next week will see a changing of the guard at the European Parliament likely to put the 785-strong assembly into the hands of a German conservative, who has been a part of the Brussels machine for almost 30 years.

Hans-Gert Poettering's massive experience, he was until recently also head of the centre-right faction in the House, contrasts strongly with out-going socialist president Josep Borrell who was the first ever to take on the job as a rookie MEP in 2004.

Coming straight fro...

