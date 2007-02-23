Turkey to reform further despite negative EU 'climate', foreign minister says

Turkish foreign minister Abdullah Gul has pledged in an interview with EUobserver to change "in a few weeks time" a notorious penal code article curbing free speech, saying that Ankara will continue reforms even if the "climate" in the EU towards Ankara's membership bid is currently not optimal.

"This article 301 overshadows Turkey's reform progress. Both myself and Prime Minister Erdogan believe that we have to change this article," Mr Gul said referring to Turkey's penal code article...