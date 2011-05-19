Merkel under fire for 'lazy Greeks' comment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under fire at home and abroad for suggesting that people in Greece, Portugal and Spain take too many holidays and retire too early.

Speaking at a rally in the western German town of Meschede on Tuesday evening, Merkel suggested southern Europeans are not working enough, while Germans are expected to bail them out.

"It is also about not being able to retire earlier in countries such as Greece, Spain, Portugal than in Germany, instead everyon...