Ad
euobserver
Canadian PM Trudeau last October signed the deal with the EU's leaders (Photo: Consilium)

MEPs set to approve Canada trade deal

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, STRASBOURG,

MEPs are expected to approve Ceta, the EU-Canada trade agreement, on Wednesday (15 February), amid concerns about the US administration’s trade protectionism.

“I’m grateful for [US president] Trump. His attitude toward global trade opened the eyes, and urged sceptics to think twice,” Artis Pabriks, a centre-right Latvian MEP and the parliament's rapporteur for Ceta, told this website.

The new US president has pulled out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement (TPP) with 11 ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Unfair EU-Canada trade deal is wrong response to Trump
Wallonia rejects fresh EU ultimatum on Canada trade deal
Canada trade deal is 'wrong enemy'
EU signs Canada trade pact, rejects 'post-truth' critics
Canadian PM Trudeau last October signed the deal with the EU's leaders (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections