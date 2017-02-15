MEPs set to approve Canada trade deal

MEPs are expected to approve Ceta, the EU-Canada trade agreement, on Wednesday (15 February), amid concerns about the US administration’s trade protectionism.

“I’m grateful for [US president] Trump. His attitude toward global trade opened the eyes, and urged sceptics to think twice,” Artis Pabriks, a centre-right Latvian MEP and the parliament's rapporteur for Ceta, told this website.

The new US president has pulled out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement (TPP) with 11 ...