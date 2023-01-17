Ad
French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield is seeking to take the vice-presidency seat left vacant by Greek socialist MEP, Eva Kaili (Photo: European Parliament)

Socialists and Greens jockeying for vacant EU Parliament vice-presidency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament is set to vote on a new vice-president to replace Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP charged over allegations of corruption linked to Qatar.

Two candidates, one each from the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) and the Greens, are hoping to fill the post when the plenary votes in Strasbourg on Wednesday (18 January).

Kaili is currently in pre-trial detention in Haren prison in Belgium.

The Socialists have put forward Mark Angel, a Luxembourg MEP. The Green con...

