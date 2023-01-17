Socialists and Greens jockeying for vacant EU Parliament vice-presidency

The European Parliament is set to vote on a new vice-president to replace Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP charged over allegations of corruption linked to Qatar.
Two candidates, one each from the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) and the Greens, are hoping to fill the post when the plenary votes in Strasbourg on Wednesday (18 January).
Kaili is currently in pre-trial detention in Haren prison in Belgium.
The Socialists have put forward Mark Angel, a Luxembourg MEP. The Green con...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
