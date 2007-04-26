Ad
Mr Barroso's brainstorming plans have gone awry (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso forced to change mini-summit plans

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has been forced to scale down plans for a mini-summit next month with select EU leaders, amid concerns that it would spark divisions in the bloc.

The embarrassing climbdown came within hours of news of the summit being made public.

At lunchtime the commission confirmed that Mr Barroso was planning a "brainstorming session" with certain EU leaders on 12-13 May in Sintra, Portugal.

A spokesperson said participation at the meeti...

