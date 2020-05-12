Commission struggles with German court challenge

The EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has warned Germany of a possible legal probe over last week's landmark decision on bond-buying by the country's Constitutional Court, based in Karlsruhe - but such a move is highly dicey.
In its ruling, the court instructed the German government to ensure that the European Central Bank (ECB) carried out a "proportionality assessment" of its bond-buying programme within three months.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
