Czech PM moves to allay presidency fears

The new prime minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Fischer, sought to allay concerns on Tuesday (12 May) about his country's helmsmanship of the EU, saying the successful completion of his country's EU presidency was "priority number one."

With less than two months to go as holders of the EU's rotating six-month presidency, the central European country appointed a new caretaker government on 8 May following a vote of no confidence in the Czech lower house in March.

"The new ministe...