UK business lobby backs Britain staying in EU

The UK's main business lobby group will offer "unequivocal" support for Britain staying in the EU on Monday (4 November), in the latest sign that industry will fall behind the campaign for Britain to remain in the 28-country bloc.

At the annual conference of the Confederation of British Business (CBI), director general John Cridland will endorse a 180-page report which states that the benefits of being within the EU "significantly outweigh" the costs.

The "Our Global Future" repor...