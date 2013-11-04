Ad
euobserver
Britain's business lobby is keen for the country to stay in the EU (Photo: stumayhew)

UK business lobby backs Britain staying in EU

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The UK's main business lobby group will offer "unequivocal" support for Britain staying in the EU on Monday (4 November), in the latest sign that industry will fall behind the campaign for Britain to remain in the 28-country bloc.

At the annual conference of the Confederation of British Business (CBI), director general John Cridland will endorse a 180-page report which states that the benefits of being within the EU "significantly outweigh" the costs.

The "Our Global Future" repor...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Britain's business lobby is keen for the country to stay in the EU (Photo: stumayhew)

EU Political

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

