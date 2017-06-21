Macron's summit debut could kickstart Franco-German motor

A month and a half after his election, which was met with a huge sigh of relief in Brussels, French president Emmanuel Macron will be the centre of attention for his first EU summit on Thursday and Friday (22-23 June).

The 39-year-old new leader was described by one senior EU official as “a visible sign of hope and vitality of the EU”.

"It [Macron's election] was certainly a moment that everyone was waiting for, a kind of reconfirmation of Europe, and the change of atmosphere here...