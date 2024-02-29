Belgium braces for Flemish far-right gains, deadlock looms

While the EU is gearing up for election season, Belgium is preparing for its own regional and federal elections all scheduled for 9 June — with analysts warning about a potential deadlock due to the surge of the far-right.
Like in Europe more generally, the far-right has been gaining steadily in the polls, specifically in Dutch-speaking Flanders.
Recent polling has put the Flemish nationalist parties, the right-wing N-VA (European Conservatives & Reformists group in the European ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.