EU proposes legal targets to cut food waste

With concerns over food security, inflation and the environmental impact of food waste becoming increasingly evident, the European Commission has proposed legally-binding targets to reduce food waste across the EU.
Under a recent strategy, presented early in July, member states will have to reduce food waste by 10 percent in processing and manufacturing and by 3...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.