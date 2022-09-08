Ad
euobserver
The hard-right Sweden Democrats, here protesting on the streets, could be the kingmakers for the centre-right bloc this weekend (Photo: Wikimedia)

Which way will Sweden turn on Sunday?

Nordics
EU Political
by Lisa Bjurwald, Stockholm,

Sweden is often hailed — and scorned, not least by Russia and pro-Trump Republicans — as a liberal utopia. The Nordic country has led the way on issues like gay marriage, women's rights, paternity leave, and refugee rights.

During the current election campaign, however, Sweden has taken a sharp and surprising turn to the right. Keen on seizing power from the ruling Social Democrats, the conservative block has sought the aid of a far-right party, the

Nordics

Lisa Bjurwald

Lisa Bjurwald is a Stockholm-based journalist who specialises in international current affairs, political extremism, right-wing populism, terrorism, press freedom and women's issues.

