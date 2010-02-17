Ad
euobserver
Mr Almeida (r) was Mr Barroso's head of cabinet in the former commission (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso aide appointed EU ambassador to Washington

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (17 February) nominated Joao Vale de Almeida, a close aide of Mr Barroso, as the EU's new ambassador in Washington, after a gap of over three months in which the executive had no representative in the US capital.

Mr de Almeida, 53, served as head of cabinet of commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and was his personal envoy to the so-called G8 and G20 summits of the most industrialised countries. In June last year, the Portuguese was appointed head o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Almeida (r) was Mr Barroso's head of cabinet in the former commission (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections