Leaked documents reveal tension between EU and Turkey

Leaked US State Department documents on Sunday (28 November) make multiple references to EU accession state Turkey, painting an unflattering description of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's circle of advisers and highlighting the country's frustrations with French resistance to its EU membership.

The documents, released by WikiLeaks and published in an array of international newspapers, also underline Turkey's feeling of being cheated over recent Nato appointments and its belief th...