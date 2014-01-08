Turkish purge risks spoiling Erdogan's EU visit

Turkey's police purge risks harming the new momentum in EU relations on the eve of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Brussels.

The European Commission, in a press communique issued on Wednesday (8 January), said Erdogan's action is "a matter of concern due to its possible impact on the independence, impartiality and efficiency of current investigations."

It added: "Any action which undermines the effectiveness of investigations into these allegations should be avoided...