EU wants 'political stability' in Ukraine before closer ties

Ukraine needs to show political stability, as well as more political and economic reforms, in order for the country to win closer relations with the EU, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Monday (28 January).

"To achieve progress, we need political stability, we need a Ukraine that is really committed to political and economic reforms," he said after meeting Ukraine's new prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko.

"We are confident that political stability can become...