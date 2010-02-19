Ad
Ms Ashton in Sarajevo on 18 February. She has named Bosnia as one of her top priorities, alongside Iran and Afghanistan (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ashton tackles Serb tensions on maiden voyage to Balkans

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton took aim at Serbian nationalist tensions in the western Balkans in a speech on her first trip to the region.

Addressing the risk of secession by the ethnic Serb enclave in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republika Srpska, which threatens to undo the country's 1995 peace deal, she said: "Bosnia and Herzegovina can only join the European Union as one country ...Politics of division and flirtations with secessionist rhetoric are as harmful as they are po...

