Ten states push back on EU pesticide law, citing food crisis

Ten countries have joined forces to water down the ambition of a flagship EU environmental policy on pesticides, according to an internal document dated 8 June and seen by EUobserver.

Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia want a list of exceptions — which would excuse a country if it does not meet the pesticide-reduction target included in the upcoming law.

EU agriculture ministers are expected to discuss the proposal in L...