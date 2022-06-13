Ad
euobserver
The European Commission is considering a ban on the use of pesticides in areas such as parks, playgrounds, or nature protected sites (Photo: jetsandzeppelins)

Ten states push back on EU pesticide law, citing food crisis

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ten countries have joined forces to water down the ambition of a flagship EU environmental policy on pesticides, according to an internal document dated 8 June and seen by EUobserver.

Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia want a list of exceptions — which would excuse a country if it does not meet the pesticide-reduction target included in the upcoming law.

EU agriculture ministers are expected to discuss the proposal in L...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

