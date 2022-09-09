EU energy ministers' meeting ends with 'no decision made'

EU energy ministers met for an extraordinary council meeting to discuss a unified European response to the energy crisis and the growing likelihood of a total Russian gas embargo this winter.
Speaking at the end of a "difficult discussion" on Friday (9 September), Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela outlined four likely measures that will be implemented "before the end of the month."
These include a cap on excess revenues made by energy companies, a plan to use less electricity...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
