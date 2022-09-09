Ad
euobserver
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson - there was some distance between Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela's account of Friday's meeting and hers (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU energy ministers' meeting ends with 'no decision made'

EU Political
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU energy ministers met for an extraordinary council meeting to discuss a unified European response to the energy crisis and the growing likelihood of a total Russian gas embargo this winter.

Speaking at the end of a "difficult discussion" on Friday (9 September), Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela outlined four likely measures that will be implemented "before the end of the month."

These include a cap on excess revenues made by energy companies, a plan to use less electricity...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Europe burned more gas for power despite crunch
EU to discuss gas-price cap, as Russia keeps pipe shut
Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson - there was some distance between Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela's account of Friday's meeting and hers (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections