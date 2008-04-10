Ad
euobserver
Slovakia is likely to join the countries that have ratified the EU's Lisbon treaty despite the controversial media bill (Photo: European Commission)

Slovakia likely to ratify Lisbon treaty despite press bill row

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

The Slovak parliament is expected to vote on Thursday (10 April) in favour of the Lisbon treaty despite an unresolved row between the coalition and opposition parties over a controversial press bill, criticised by several international organisations.

The dispute has for months delayed the ratification process of the new EU treaty in Slovakia, with centre-right opposition politicians accusing the government led by centre-left leader Robert Fico of an attempt to undermine the editorial f...

euobserver

