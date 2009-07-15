Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro offered EU visa-free travel

The citizens of Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro should be allowed to travel visa-free to the EU's borderless Schengen area next year, the European Commission proposed on Wednesday (15 July).

"It is a historic step in our relations with the western Balkan countries," EU justice commissioner Jacques Barrot told journalists in Brussels while presenting the proposal together with enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn.

"It really is a great day for the peoples of the western Balkans [and...