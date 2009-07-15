Ad
euobserver

Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro offered EU visa-free travel

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The citizens of Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro should be allowed to travel visa-free to the EU's borderless Schengen area next year, the European Commission proposed on Wednesday (15 July).

"It is a historic step in our relations with the western Balkan countries," EU justice commissioner Jacques Barrot told journalists in Brussels while presenting the proposal together with enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn.

"It really is a great day for the peoples of the western Balkans [and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Some Balkan countries may get EU visa-free travel within months

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections