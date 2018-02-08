Ad
Commissioner Jourova said the EU executive is open for dialogue with the Romanian government (Photo: European Parliament)

'Crucial moment' for Romania as MEPs debate judiciary

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova told MEPs on Wednesday (7 February) it was a "crucial moment" for Romania, as the country's parliament is deciding on two controversial laws concerning the judiciary which have been deemed unconstitutional.

"The European Commission considers it is still is possible for the laws to be improved, become good laws and strengthen the independence and professionalisation of the judicial system," Jourova told MEPs in the evening debate.

"This is a c...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

