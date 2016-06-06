EU lawyers support mandatory lobby register

A top EU bar association wants a mandatory lobbying register imposed in Brussels that includes lawyers.

"We believe it would be better if the EU moves to a mandatory system with ideally, a proper legal basis," Simone Cuomo, spokesperson at the Brussels-based Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE) told this website on Monday (6 June).

The move marks a possible big leap given past reluctance by lawyers to disclose their client lists to the general public. Cuomo said such...