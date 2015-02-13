Ad
euobserver
Media and political elites seem to be so distrusted that people have almost given up on attempts to find “objective” reporting (Photo: Andrew Dunn)

When public faces get away with lying

EU Political
Opinion
by Fedja Pavlovic, Brussels,

Here’s a piece of news that won’t quite resonate with the European publicum: across the pond, a certain news anchor has had a very bad week.

The hero for this First World story is Brian Williams, host of America’s most watched network newscast, the NBC Nightly News. His suave presence, Pierce Brosnan smirk and a NY Rangers t-shirt had made him a household name for the better part of the last decade.

Well, last week, America’s darling was caught misspeaking – to use the most favora...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Welfare tourism 'neither widespread nor systematic' in Europe
EU on Greek statistics scandal: 'Never again'
Media and political elites seem to be so distrusted that people have almost given up on attempts to find “objective” reporting (Photo: Andrew Dunn)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections