Ad
euobserver
As popular in Spain as at home: German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel surprisingly popular in Spain

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Half of Spaniards appreciate German Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership in the euro-crisis, while blaming their own politicians for the economic gloom and unemployment, a survey shows.

The survey was published on Tuesday (18 September) by Cicero Group, an international consultancy, and was carried out on a sample of 1,000 Spanish citizens from various social backgrounds.

Asked who is showing the best leadership during the euro-crisis, 50 percent of respondents said Merkel - the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Germans long for D-Mark, poll shows
Spain in wait-and-see mode as recession worsens
Spanish regions raise doubts on EU budget pledge
As popular in Spain as at home: German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections