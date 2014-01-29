Schaeuble sees need for separate eurozone parliament

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has laid out ideas on how the single currency area should evolve, including having a eurozone parliament.

"Some of the changes will reflect the new realities of the eurozone. For example, I can imagine there will be a eurozone parliament," he told members of the centre-right EPP party, Europe's largest political party, in Brussels on Monday (27 January).

He indicated that euro countries too often end up sidelining the EU institutions whe...