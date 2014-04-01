Ad
The Hofburg Palace in Vienna (Photo: Paula Funnell)

Far-right waltz in Vienna: the Freedom Party and its fraternities

by Florian Peschl, Vienna,

Once a year, the Viennese faction of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) invites members and friends of the Burschenschaften (student fraternities) to a ball night at the city’s imperial Hofburg palace.

On 24 January the ball was held once again. It is a platform for the biggest networking meeting of right-wing parties and representatives in Europe.

Ever since its beginnings, in 1952, the annual event has polarised public opinion and within the last few years it attracted th...

