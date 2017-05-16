Ad
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and president Lech Kaczynski attending a European Council in 2008. (Photo: The Council of the EU)

Tusk summoned again to Polish court

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Donald Tusk has been called to testify as a witness in an investigation of the 2010 Smolensk plane crash that killed the former Polish president, Lech Kaczynski, and 95 others onboard.

A spokeswoman for the Polish prosecutor said on Monday (15 May) that they had called the European Council president and the prime minister of Poland at the time of the plane crash for a hearing on 5 July.

It is the second time that the prosecutor - who is directly controlled by Poland's Law and Jus...

